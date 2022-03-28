Capricor Therapeutics down 24% following COVID-19 mid-stage trial results (updated)

Coronavirus covid-19 infected patient in a quarantine ward at the hospital with doctors in protective suits while they making disease treatment of him

Povozniuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • A phase 2 trial of Capricor Therapeutics' (CAPR -24.8%) COVID-19 treatment CAP-1002 met its primary objective of safety.
  • Although the study was not powered to determine efficacy, overall mortality was 20%. There were six deaths in the placebo group and five in the CAP-1002 group.
  • That data may have led to a significant drop in share price Monday morning.
  • Patients enrolled in the study were hospitalized with severe symptoms.
  • Check out Capricor's (NASDAQ:CAPR) recent Q4 2021 results.
