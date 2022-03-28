Capricor Therapeutics down 24% following COVID-19 mid-stage trial results (updated)
Mar. 28, 2022
- A phase 2 trial of Capricor Therapeutics' (CAPR -24.8%) COVID-19 treatment CAP-1002 met its primary objective of safety.
- Although the study was not powered to determine efficacy, overall mortality was 20%. There were six deaths in the placebo group and five in the CAP-1002 group.
- That data may have led to a significant drop in share price Monday morning.
- Patients enrolled in the study were hospitalized with severe symptoms.
