At spot natural gas prices, Morgan Stanley sees 20%+ upside for US gas stocks

Mar. 28, 2022 9:13 AM ETCHK, EQT, AR, TELL, LNG, NG1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

The Index of Gas. Up.

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

Low inventory levels and an improving long-term demand outlook have driven henry hub gas (NG1:COM) prices to their highest seasonal level in over a decade. Hub gas rallied 15% last week to $5.50/mmbtu, while natural gas producers rose ~22% on the week.

Natural gas inventory levels fell less-than-expected Thursday; however, balances are ~17% below the 5-yr average:

Morgan Stanley sees decelerating natural gas demand in 2023-2024 as LNG terminal capacity growth slows; however, the recent uptick in political support for the industry could improve LNG export demand on a 3-5yr horizon. With US exporters set to meet with customers in Berlin this week, additional demand-related news could be coming from the likes of Cheniere (LNG) and Tellurian (TELL).

Despite high prices and the improved demand outlook, Morgan Stanley says gas stocks are "pricing in" ~$3.40 natural gas prices. That is to say, if natural gas prices fell ~40% from current levels, natural gas stocks would then be "fairly valued." Natural gas stocks have been on a big run year-to-date, with Antero (AR) up ~80%, EQT (EQT) up ~60% and Chesapeake (CHK) up ~40%. However, Monday's report from Morgan Stanley sees another 20%+ upside for the sector from here.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.