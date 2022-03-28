Cowen dropped its rating on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Market Perform from Outperform in a notable Monday morning call in the footwear sector.

The firm said it was more cautious on the Foot Locker (FL) model following inbound data into March regarding digital traffic and search trends.

Analyst John Kernan: "While our estimates are fairly in line with guidance for FY22, incremental inflationary trends (supply chain and labor) may be underappreciated into 2H:22 and FY23. Valuation for mall based businesses are converging at all-time lows, and we do not see a financial catalyst for change. Without better traffic (digital and in-store) the business may not take advantage of improved inventory flow in 2H."

Kernan and team also remind that Foot Locker (FL) will limit Nike/Jordan to represent no more than ~55% of its footwear purchases beginning in Q4 of 2022, down from a level of 75% in FY20.

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) fell 1.51% premarket to $30.04. Cowen lowered the price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $34 vs. the average analyst price target of $33.74 and the 52-week trading range of $26.36 to $66.71.