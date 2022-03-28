IN8bio INB-100 shows durable remission in leukemia patients in phase 1 data update
Mar. 28, 2022 9:21 AM ETIN8bio, Inc. (INAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) reported data from an ongoing phase 1 trial of donor-derived, gamma-delta T cell therapy INB-100 for patients with acute-myeloid leukemia undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).
- The company said two patients treated with INB-100 have been in remission for nearly two years, and the third patient is in continuing remission at nine months post-treatment.
- IN8bio added that the data shows positive trends in levels of immune cells, including alpha-beta T cells, B cells and gamma-delta T cells, which suggests that the systemic immune system may show long-term positive trends in treated patients.
- The company noted that toxicity profile was manageable with no treatment-related Grade 3 or greater adverse events.
- "Patient recruitment in this trial is continuing, and we look forward to releasing further clinical and correlative data with additional patients later this year,” said IN8bio Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Lawrence Lamb.