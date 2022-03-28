SPYR Technologies announces 2022 expansion plans

Mar. 28, 2022 9:19 AM ETSPYR, Inc. (SPYR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR) whose subsidiary, Applied Magix develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, announces its acquisition and expansion plans for 2022.
  • One target company is focused on the marketing and sale of its proprietary lighting technologies which are widely adopted as the industry standards in the transportation and industrial lighting spaces.
  • The second target controls a proprietary web-based software platform and complementary hardware used for high-value asset tracking in the construction, agriculture, asset management, police, defense, energy and cold-chain industries. 
