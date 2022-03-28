Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Unity Software (U) held steady in pre-market trading, Monday as Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Jonathan Kees started coverage of both companies with outperform ratings saying they are leaders in providing "entre into the metaverse."

Kees said he was "cautiously optimistic" about both Roblox (RBLX) and Unity (U), saying he sees "the young metaverse market with a small base growing [by] nearly triple digits" in the coming years. Kees set a price target on Roblox (RBLX) of $56 a share, and also put a price target of $110 a share on Unity's (U) stock.

"They are market leaders in mobile gaming," Kees said. "Both are also early leaders in the young and rapidly growing metaverse."

Kees cited what he called Roblox's (RBLX) "lock on hard-to-reach users under age 13," and that there are about 11 million developers working on games and programs for the Roblox (RBLX) platform, among the reasons for his upbeat take on the company's stock. However, Kees said Roblox (RBLX) does face challenges such as rising operational expenses and "the aging out of its user group." Kees said Unity (U) "caters to older users and developers" and benefits from making games for any platform and relatively low game costs.

"Our view may be early on these two names, but we would rather be early than late," Kees said.

In mid-March, Roblox (RBLX) shares got a boost after the company reported strong user and engagement growth in February.