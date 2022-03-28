Marketing Worldwide launches crypto mining platform

Mar. 28, 2022 9:21 AM ETMarketing Worldwide Corp (MWWC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Marketing Worldwide (OTCPK:MWWC) launched its Minosis.io crypto-mining platform.
  • Key software updates have been completed to facilitate an easy-to-use feature that allows users to mine with speed and convenience, creating increased production opportunities.
  • MWWC will begin its aggressive marketing campaign, expecting to add up to 250K users to the platform before year's end.
  • MWWC is actively negotiating with several server farms that provide hash rental as a service which can be offered for a minimal fee to Minosis users.
  • A rapid expansion of the hash rental will attract new clients to the platform by creating a higher ROI option.
  • MWWC expects to triple its current hash availability by late May.
  • The Minosis Token recently completed its Cypher-Shield audit for the crowdsale launch that will be announced in the coming weeks. The audited information will be provided when the official launch date is made public.
