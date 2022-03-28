WISeKey renews Identiv agreement, strengthens smart card reader chips business

Mar. 28, 2022 9:22 AM ETIdentiv, Inc. (INVE), WKEYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) will renew and expand its business in smart card readers with Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE); it will supply Identiv with high-end smart card reader chips for $1M+ in value.
  • The partnership extends to Identiv’s contact, contactless, and dual-interface smart card readers, targeting applications in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, government, and education.
  • WISeKey chip technology is built into a selection of Identiv's contact, contactless, and dual-interface smart card reader/writer product portfolio.
  • According to Market & Markets, the smart card market is projected to reach $16.9B by 2026 from $13.9B in 2021 with 75% of the value generated by cards and readers.
  • WKEY shares trading 3.2% higher premarket.
