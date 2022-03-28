Alcove Private Wealth launches with support of LPL Strategic Wealth services
Mar. 28, 2022 9:23 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) has announced that financial advisors have launched a new independent practice, Alcove Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services.
- Lipkin and Shenkler reported to LPL that they serve ~$265M in advisory and brokerage assets.
- Shenkler and Lipkin formalized their partnership in 2010. “We chose to build our practice together since we’re complementary to one another, each bringing different strengths to the team,” Lipkin said.
- LPL Strategic Wealth Services advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform, in addition to an extra layer of personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management teams.