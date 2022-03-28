Alcove Private Wealth launches with support of LPL Strategic Wealth services

Mar. 28, 2022 9:23 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) has announced that financial advisors have launched a new independent practice, Alcove Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services.
  • Lipkin and Shenkler reported to LPL that they serve ~$265M in advisory and brokerage assets.
  • Shenkler and Lipkin formalized their partnership in 2010. “We chose to build our practice together since we’re complementary to one another, each bringing different strengths to the team,” Lipkin said.
  • LPL Strategic Wealth Services advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform, in addition to an extra layer of personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management teams.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.