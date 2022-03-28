McDermott (OTCPK:MDRIQ) says its CB&I storage business will design and build two 500K-gallon double-wall liquid hydrogen spheres for Plug Power's (NASDAQ:PLUG) new green hydrogen production facility in New York.

Plug expects the production facility, which will leverage its proton exchange membrane electrolyzer technology, will produce 45 metric tons/day of green liquid hydrogen, making it the largest green hydrogen facility in North America.

The turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract for both spheres also includes insulation, testing and painting, with field erection taking place at Plug's WNY STAMP site.

Investing in Plug Power would "offer tremendous long-term benefits once green energy becomes the norm over the next decade," Juxtaposed Ideas writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.