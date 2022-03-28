Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is trading ~12% higher in the pre-market Monday after the MedTech company issued better-than-expected financials for 4Q 2021 and set its guidance ahead of Street forecasts for this year.

Revenue for the quarter climbed ~26% YoY to $32.6M as U.S. revenue and total subscription/ system revenue increased ~42% YoY and ~32% YoY to $16.5M and $27.7M, respectively. However, the GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders dropped ~70% YoY to $4.3M as gross margin improved to ~70% from ~65% in the prior-year period.

Revenue for 2021 jumped ~35% YoY to $105.6M as U.S. revenue and total system revenue increased ~57% YoY and ~49% YoY, respectively. Meanwhile, the net loss fell ~73% YoY to $23.0M, and cash and cash equivalents stood at $30.9M at the year-end, indicating a ~10% YoY decline.

Venus Concept (VERO) expects to generate positive cash flow by 4Q 2022, Chief Executive Domenic Serafino noted. A limited release of the company’s non-surgical robotic technology platform, Aimean, is expected in the final quarter of this year.

With ~20% – 23% YoY growth, the company projects $126M – $130M in revenue for 2022, compared to $125.9M revenue in the consensus.