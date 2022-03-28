Datasea subsidiary signs three-year collaboration deal with Guangdong Canbo Electrical
Mar. 28, 2022 9:34 AM ETDatasea Inc. (DTSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Datasea's (NASDAQ:DTSS) subsidiary Shuhai Shengxiao Technology has signed a three-year collaboration agreement with Guangdong Canbo Electrical to offer acoustic intelligence-enabled solutions for disinfect cabinets at scale.
- The partnership will help advance next-generation disinfection cabinet with the integration of Shuhai Shengxiao's acoustic intelligence-enabled sterilization technology.
- Shuhai Shengxiao's technology, called "high-frequency sound air coupling microorganisms and synergistic disinfection," will upgrade Canbo's disinfection cabinet products and address the main problems of current disinfection cabinet products, such as heat generation and ozone odor. The technology will also help bring down the disinfection time from 3mins to 10 seconds.
- Under the agreement terms, both companies will work closely and take on responsibilities for subsequent development and commercialization activities. Once the technology integration and product development are finished and quality assurance is confirmed, the product's sales are expected to reach 500,000 units annually.