ESW and UPS inks international e-commerce and shipping agreement
Mar. 28, 2022 9:39 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ESW, global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company has signed an agreement with UPS (NYSE:UPS) that will provide integrated international ecommerce and shipping capabilities for brands aiming to enhance direct-to-consumer expansion.
- UPS customers and ESW clients will see significant capabilities to deeply localize their online shopping experience and leverage UPS’s global transportation and customs brokerage platform for delivery.
- “UPS continues to innovate on behalf of customers, offering new capabilities to grow their businesses. This alliance with ESW offers UPS ecommerce customers the ability to sell and ship seamlessly around the world, with the confidence that they are delivering a great shopping experience,” Bill Seward, UPS President, Americas Region and Global Customer Solutions said.