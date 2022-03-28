ESW and UPS inks international e-commerce and shipping agreement

Mar. 28, 2022 9:39 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

UPS To Factor Box Size Into New Pricing Method

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • ESW, global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company has signed an agreement with UPS (NYSE:UPS) that will provide integrated international ecommerce and shipping capabilities for brands aiming to enhance direct-to-consumer expansion.
  • Previously: MARA, HUT and GLOP among pre market gainers (March 28)
  • UPS customers and ESW clients will see significant capabilities to deeply localize their online shopping experience and leverage UPS’s global transportation and customs brokerage platform for delivery.
  • “UPS continues to innovate on behalf of customers, offering new capabilities to grow their businesses. This alliance with ESW offers UPS ecommerce customers the ability to sell and ship seamlessly around the world, with the confidence that they are delivering a great shopping experience,” Bill Seward, UPS President, Americas Region and Global Customer Solutions said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.