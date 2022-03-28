Vaxxinity begins dosing in phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine booster UB-612

Mar. 28, 2022

  • Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) began dosing participants in a phase 3 trial evaluating its COVID-19 booster candidate, UB-612.
  • The company said the trial was enrolling participants 16 years and older who have completed a two-dose primary immunization regimen with an mRNA (Pfizer and BioNTech's BNT162b2) or adenovirus vector (AstraZeneca's ChAdOx1-S) or inactivated virus (Sinopharm BIBP) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The company said it expects to deliver topline result from the study in H2, and if successful, the study will support conditional approval of UB-612, globally.
  • Vaxxinity (VAXX) noted that data from phase 1 and 2 trials suggested that UB-612 is well-tolerated, with no significant safety observations and elicits antibodies with a 6-month half-life.
  • The company expects to launch UB-612 in low-and-middle income countries.
