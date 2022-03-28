On Holding is called a softlines standout by UBS

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is named a standout by UBS in the U.S. softlines retail sector.

ONON placed very high on a screen done by UBS of stocks with the best implied sales, margin and EPS growth outlooks over different periods of time.

Buy-rated On Holding AG (ONON) placed high on the key metrics and is on the list of stocks in the sector with the best potential for sales and EPS growth over the next quarter, 12 months and four years.

The positive view on the Swiss performance sportswear brand runs counter to the general outlook for softlines. Looking ahead, UBS envisions a series of events which catalyze downward EPS revisions and keep sentiment negative throughout the year.

On Holding AG (ONON) is not widely covered on Wall Street, but 7 of 8 firms with a rating out are at Buy-equivalent or higher.

On Holding (ONON) is swapping hands at around $24.92 vs. the IPO pricing level of $24 per share.

Compare On Holding AG to peers for valaution, growth and profitability.