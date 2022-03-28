Weekend fire at Exxon Billings refinery under investigation
Mar. 28, 2022 10:01 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)PSX, PARRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Saturday night an explosion and subsequent fire rocked the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) refinery in Billings; the fire burned for three hours before being put out by fire departments from around the region.
- The refinery processes ~60kb/d, and the Company said Sunday they "are working diligently to better understand the incident and continue to cooperate with authorities."
- Refining margins have been on a tear of late, and an extended outage in the region could support profitability for the Phillips (PSX) Billings refinery, as well as Par Pacific (PARR) Wyoming refinery.