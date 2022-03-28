Weekend fire at Exxon Billings refinery under investigation

Mar. 28, 2022 10:01 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)PSX, PARRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Firefighters extinguishing an industrial fire

THEGIFT777/E+ via Getty Images

  • Saturday night an explosion and subsequent fire rocked the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) refinery in Billings; the fire burned for three hours before being put out by fire departments from around the region.
  • The refinery processes ~60kb/d, and the Company said Sunday they "are working diligently to better understand the incident and continue to cooperate with authorities."
  • Refining margins have been on a tear of late, and an extended outage in the region could support profitability for the Phillips (PSX) Billings refinery, as well as Par Pacific (PARR) Wyoming refinery.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.