Credit Suisse halts pursuing new client business in Russia
Mar. 28, 2022 10:03 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Credit Suisse (CS -2.2%) in its internal document as cited by Investing.com indicated that it has stopped pursuing new business in Russia post the invasion of Ukraine on Feb.24.
- Credit Suisse has been striving to reduce its business contacts with Russia, helping clients limit their own exposure to the country and transferring employees to other locations.
- Earlier this month, it had stated that it had an exposure of $906M to Russia at the end of 2021; bank confirmed that ~4% of AUM in its wealth management unit belonged to Russian clients.
- Credit Suisse follows the other financial firms who have planned to exit Russia operations since mid-March: Goldman Sachs planned to exit, while Deutsche Bank stopped conducting business and is winding up and JPMorgan also followed suit.
- Citi also expanded its scope of exit from Russia including other line of businesses besides consumer business.