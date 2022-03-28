Credit Suisse halts pursuing new client business in Russia

The Credit Suisse trademark is on the facade

MarekUsz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse (CS -2.2%) in its internal document as cited by Investing.com indicated that it has stopped pursuing new business in Russia post the invasion of Ukraine on Feb.24.
  • Credit Suisse has been striving to reduce its business contacts with Russia, helping clients limit their own exposure to the country and transferring employees to other locations.
  • Earlier this month, it had stated that it had an exposure of $906M to Russia at the end of 2021; bank confirmed that ~4% of AUM in its wealth management unit belonged to Russian clients.
  • Credit Suisse follows the other financial firms who have planned to exit Russia operations since mid-March: Goldman Sachs planned to exit, while Deutsche Bank stopped conducting business and is winding up and JPMorgan also followed suit.
  • Citi also expanded its scope of exit from Russia including other line of businesses besides consumer business.
