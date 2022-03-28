Globus Medical initiated at Wells Fargo at overweight on market growth
Mar. 28, 2022 10:07 AM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo initiated medical device company Globus Medical (GMED +1.9%) with an overweight rating based on the company's market growth and share gains, as well as EBITDA margin.
- The company has a price target of $80 (~13% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Vik Chopra said that the company primarily competes in the ~$10B global spine implant market where it has an 8%-9% share. He added he sees above-market spine growth.
- Chopra wrote that the company has benefitted from a "pull-through of implants from GMED's growing base of robots."
- "The company expects to launch 10-12 new products in 2022, focus on competitive recruiting, and realize ongoing contribution from robotics pull-through," he added.
- Chopra noted that the company could see additional tailwinds from previously deferred spine surgeries.
