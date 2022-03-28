Globus Medical initiated at Wells Fargo at overweight on market growth

  • Wells Fargo initiated medical device company Globus Medical (GMED +1.9%) with an overweight rating based on the company's market growth and share gains, as well as EBITDA margin.
  • The company has a price target of $80 (~13% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Vik Chopra said that the company primarily competes in the ~$10B global spine implant market where it has an 8%-9% share. He added he sees above-market spine growth.
  • Chopra wrote that the company has benefitted from a "pull-through of implants from GMED's growing base of robots."
  • "The company expects to launch 10-12 new products in 2022, focus on competitive recruiting, and realize ongoing contribution from robotics pull-through," he added.
  • Chopra noted that the company could see additional tailwinds from previously deferred spine surgeries.
