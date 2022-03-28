Accelerate Diagnostics launches Accelerate Arc system for use in blood culture test

  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) launched Accelerate Arc system, comprising of Arc Module and BC (blood culture) Kit, for accurate microbial identification for positive blood cultures.
  • The product is designed for labs and is a novel application of inline centrifugal and sample preparation techniques, which provides a suspension of cleaned and concentrated microbial cells, which together with the BC kit, allow for direct transfer to a MALDI spotting plate.
  • MALDI (Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization) is a technique to accurately identify bacteria, mycobacteria and certain fungal pathogens.
  • The company said the Arc module requires 2-3 minutes of time to run and is simple enough to be used by any laboratory technician.
  • The Arc is currently intended for research use only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures, the company added.
