Shares of clinical-stage biotech, Amylyx Pharma (NASDAQ:AMLX), underwent sharp volatility Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released staff documents ahead of an AdCom meeting convened to discuss AMX0035, the company’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapy .

The FDA’s neurological drugs advisory committee is set to meet this Wednesday to decide on AMX0035, marking the panel's first meeting since late 2020, when it decided against the approval of Aduhelm, the Alzheimer’s therapy developed by Biogen (BIIB).

Commenting on AMX0035, the FDA notes that the drug has met the primary endpoint in the CENTAUR Phase 3 trial used by the company to demonstrate its efficacy. However, the agency argues that its statistical significance with a p-value of 0.034 “is not highly persuasive.”

Currently there are two approved drugs to treat ALS in the U.S., However, “the disease remains rapidly progressive and fatal,” the FDA wrote, adding “as such, there remains a high unmet medical need for new treatments for those with ALS.”

While the FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations, the regulator usually follows them in making a final decision on authorizations.

Ahead of the meeting, Amylyx (AMLX) shares dropped ~7% over the past week, underperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.

Updated with FDA's views on AMX0035.