EV stocks: Mullen pops, Tesla eyes another split and QuantumScape jumps

Mar. 28, 2022 10:20 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), EMBK, QSGP, AUR, NIO, TSLA, FFIEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Background stock market and finance economic

MarsYu/E+ via Getty Images

The electric vehicle sector started off the week with some forward motion as investors continue to size up the near-term headwinds and overall valuation reset in the market.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN +10.0%) showed the biggest early gain in the sector after updating investors on its cash position.

Tesla (TSLA +5.1%) is also motoring higher after setting a shareholder vote next fall for a new stock split. "We view Tesla's move following the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and initiating its second stock split in two years as a smart strategic move that will be a positive catalyst for shares going forward," noted Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives on the development.

Other notable EV gainers in early trading were Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK +8.5%), QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS +4.9%), Nio (NIO +2.9%), Aurora Innovation (AUR +3.9%), GreenPower Motor Company (GP +2.2%) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE -0.5%).

The electric vehicle sector could get a jolt at the end of the week when Chinese EV makers report on monthly deliveries and Tesla posts its quarterly deliveries report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.