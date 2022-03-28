Rolls-Royce (RYCEY -13.5%) plunges more than 10% in London, as analysts dampen the possibility of a takeover bid, according to Bloomberg.

Shares had spiked 19% on Friday after Betaville said the aircraft engine maker may be involved in a "significant corporate transaction, such as a merger or even a takeover offer for the business itself."

"It's very hard to see how Rolls-Royce can strike any sort of deal given the government’s golden share," AJ Bell's Russ Mould told Bloomberg, while Vertical Research's Robert Stallard notes "the increasingly protectionist stance of the U.K. government when it comes to foreign acquisitions," citing ongoing probes of deals involving Ultra Electronics and Meggitt.

Fieldfisher partner Miguel Vaz says a tie-up with a strategic partner such as BAE Systems could bring long-term stability and additional guarantees from a national security perspective.

Rolls-Royce has been trading at significant lows amid the changing geopolitical situation in Europe, Wolf Report writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.