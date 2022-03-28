Wells Fargo partners with Mastercard, Bilt Rewards to issue credit card for U.S. renters

Mar. 28, 2022

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on Monday has teamed up with Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Bilt Rewards, a loyalty program for renters, to issue a credit card allowing U.S. members to pay rent and earn points with no transaction fees.
  • The so-called Bilt Mastercard offers a 0-1-2-3 product structure and additional card benefits, such as $0 annual fee, 1X points on rent, 2X points on travel and 3X points on dining.
  • "As the new issuer of the Bilt Mastercard, Wells Fargo can now help renters with the card take their biggest expense and turn it into a rewarding experience, including helping them build a path to homeownership,” said Dan Dougherty, executive vice president, head of partnerships and branch cards, Wells Fargo.
  • In June 2021, Wells Fargo said it'll introduce a new series of consumer credit cards.
