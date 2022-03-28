Pfizer COVID pill Paxlovid to be examined in hospitalized patients

Mar. 28, 2022 10:39 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Province of Florence, Italy, 7th December 2021, close up of the pill anti covid by Pfizer, called Paxlovid.

Rafmaster/iStock via Getty Images

  • A British trial will examine whether Pfizer's (PFE +0.8%) COVID-19 pill Paxlovid is effective at treating patients with the disease who are hospitalized.
  • The antiviral is already approved in the UK and U.S. for individuals with mild-to-moderate symptoms at risk of developing severe disease.
  • The primary goal of the RECOVERY trial is to see if Paxlovid reduces the risk of death among those hospitalized with COVID-19. In addition, it will examine whether the drug shortens the length of hospital stay or reduces the need for a mechanical ventilator.
  • In the Paxlovid arm, participants will receive two 150mg nirmatrelvir tablets and one 100mg ritonavir tablet twice daily for five days. About 4000 patients will be enrolled in each treatment arm.
  • The RECOVERY trial began in March 2020 to discover potential treatments for COVID.
  • Paxlovid was authorized for use by the European Commission in late January.
