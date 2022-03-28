Electronics peripherals company Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is likely to keep gaining market share in the video conferencing space, Bank of America said, even as HP (NYSE:HPQ) announced that it would buy Plantronics (NYSE:POLY).

Analyst Adam Angelov maintained the firm's buy rating and $107 price target on Logitech, pointing out that Logitech had 31% of the video conferencing market as of last year, up from just 4% in 2016 and that is expected to grow to 34% by 2025.

"While acquisitions by a larger competitor are a risk, we view Logitech’s competitive advantage as sustainable given its marketing, design and innovation expertise as well as its scale within these niches," Angelov wrote in a note to clients.

Logitech (LOGI) shares were up slightly more than 0.5% to $77.31 in early Monday trading.

On Monday morning, Palo Alto, California-based HP (HPQ) said it would pay $40 per share for Plantronics (POLY), a roughly 50% premium to Friday's closing level.

In addition, Angelov noted that HP (HPQ) has purchased Logitech competitors in the past, including HyperX in February 2021, but that has not really impacted the company.

Instead, the deal between the two companies is likely more about the growth in the overall market, Angelov explained.

"HP’s press release mentioned the role of hybrid work in driving demand across home set-ups and traditional office spaces to support hybrid work and collaboration with under 10% of the [more than] 90m global conference rooms today still non-video enabled, suggesting a long growth runway ahead," the analyst wrote.

Last week, Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International, (LOGI) shares, saying it sees 40% upside in the stock.