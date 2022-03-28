Fossil fuel ETFs vs. Green energy ETFs

Energy and energy independence has become one of the most pivotal factors in how countries around the world operate and make decisions. With that being said, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) are two of the market’s leading energy ETFs that function in two completely different spheres of the energy world.

Fossil fuels and green energy, both make an interesting case for how individuals should approach energy investing. Below we break down the key differences between both divisions with XLE representing the fossil fuel space and ICLN supporting the green energy marketplace.

Performance: When examining the returns of XLE and most oil and gas-related ETFs, market players will notice that they have jumped off the charts over the past year and a half, blowing away ICLN and clean energy funds.

On a one-year time frame, XLE is +60% whereas ICLN is down 6.5%. Zooming in further and one will notice that XLE is +41.9% YTD and ICLN is -0.6% in 2022.

Crude oil prices have surged since the beginning of 2021 as inflationary pressures mounted further and further, lending support to key oil and gas stocks.

However, from a longer drawn-out framework, ICLN and green energy ETFs have outperformed XLE. Over a five- and ten-year period ICLN is +147.5% and 125.7%. Over the same periods, XLE is up only 18.3% and +12.2%.

See a below-detailed performance breakdown on both funds over nine different time frames:

Fund Flows: XLE has taken the lead in attracting new money as the fund has pulled in $1.75B over the past year. At the same time, ICLN the much smaller fund with $5.29B AUM compared to XLE’s $38.66B brought in $907.9M. While XLE may have doubled ICLN in capital inflows the fund is also over seven times as large.

Making things more interesting is the fact that XLE has seen $1.46B exit the door since Mar.1 when oil crossed above $100/bbl, signifying a potential top as market players take profits. At the same time, since the beginning of Mar. ICLN has seen an inflow surge of $266M.

Geopolitics: The global and political landscape has much to do with the energy market. As tensions flare between Russia and Ukraine they have sent oil prices to recent highs. However, by doing so, it also makes the case for energy independence when oil surges.

The current state may favor oil and XLE at the moment but bigger picture plays may lean support towards ICLN and green energy as governments around the world want to be carbon neutral in the distant future.

Conclusion: Investors will have to make their own decisions but at face value, oil ETFs have to be favored over green energy in the short term, is it too late to get involved, fund flows are pointing to yes. From a further out perspective green energy appears to be the safer play but leaving large upside swings on the table in fossil fuel ETFs makes it difficult to stomach the uncertain wait. Either way, investors will have to choose which approach best fits their needs when examining the energy market.

See the below short-term one-month chart of XLE, ICLN and how they fared against each other and the benchmark tracking SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

While XLE and ICLN are two of the most prominent energy ETFs that market participants tend to gravitate towards, there are other options.

Oil & Gas ETFs: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH), and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

Green Energy ETFs: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN), Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), and the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD).

While markets fight for direction on Monday, oil (CL1:COM) prices have dropped below $105 a barrel.