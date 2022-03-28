Raymond James added to Citi's U.S. Focus List on TriState Capital deal, $1B buyback plan
Mar. 28, 2022 11:00 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)TSCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst William Katz has added Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) to Citi's U.S. Focus List, opened a 90-Day Positive Catalyst Watch and lifted 2022-2024 EPS estimates to reflect the investment bank's acquisition of TriState Capital (TSC).
- The analyst also cited the company's $1B buyback program, of which the board approved back in Dec. 2021.
- In turn, Katz's revised 2023 EPS estimate is now 48% ahead of the consensus, and his 2024 forecast stands 36% above the Wall Street estimate, according to a note written to clients. Sees 28.5% return on tangible equity for 2024.
- Citi's upward earnings revision reflects "revised deal contribution, lower Investment Banking, updated rates expectations, and truing up the model against generally better-than-expected February metrics," Katz explained.
- For the upcoming quarter, five analysts have upwardly revised Raymond James' (RJF) EPS, while two analysts revised lower.
- RJF shares are gaining 1.4% in early morning trading Monday.
- Previously, (Jan. 28) Raymond James got downgraded at Seaport.