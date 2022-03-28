Will Elon Musk drop Twitter for his own social network?

Elon Musk is certainly no stranger to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). After all, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief executive has used the social media platform to talk about everything from his company's business plans to complaints about Twitter (TWTR) cracking down on certain political opinions.

And it's Twitter's (TWTR) actions that Musk sees and damages the principle of free speech that have him suggesting he just might have an online alternative up his sleeve.

Over the weekend, Musk posted a poll on his own Twitter (TWTR) in which he said, "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" More than 2 million people responded to Musk's poll, with 70.4% answering "no".

Musk, who has been known to show a sense of humor on Twitter (TWTR), advised people to "please vote carefully," as "the consequences of this poll will be important."

How important?

Well, Musk said, "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" One of Musk's followers asked him he would consider establishing a new social media platform "that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal."

As Musk is someone who often engages with his Twitter (TWTR) followers, the Tesla (TSLA) boss didn't hesitate to respond, and get the Internet all in tizzy about what he possibly has in mind.

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk tweeted.

Twitter (TWTR) recently under heavy criticism after it suspended the account of The Babylon Bee last week after the satirical humorous site posted a story about U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is a transgender woman.

Whether or not Musk actually sets up his own social media platform under the name of "MuskBook", "ElonWorld" or anything else of course remains to be seen. But, the market for social networks that are alternatives to sector kingpins like Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) has expanded somewhat with the launch of former President Donald Trump's Truth Social network (DWAC), which went live in February.