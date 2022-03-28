Israeli study finds second Pfizer COVID booster shot reduces mortality 78% in older adults
Mar. 28, 2022 11:06 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Adults 60 and older given a second booster shot of the Pfizer (PFE +0.6%)/BioNTech (BNTX +2.5%) had a 78% lower mortality rate compared to those who had just one booster, according to a new Israeli study.
- The study was conducted by Israel's largest HMO, Clalit Health Services, Sapir College, and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. The results have yet to be peer reviewed.
- Researchers looked at data from 563,465 Clalit members eligible for the second booster. The median age of the participants was 73 years old, and 53% were female.
- Results also showed that for those who received their first booster at least four months prior to the study, mortality due to the Omicron variant was significantly lower in those who got a second booster.
- The U.S. FDA may authorize a second booster of mRNA COVID vaccines soon.