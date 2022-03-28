Digital healthcare company Citiustech confidentially files for US IPO

Mar. 28, 2022 11:07 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

Digital healthcare company Citiustech has reportedly confidentially filed to hold a US initial public offering as early as this year.

Citiustech, which provides technology and consulting services to healthcare and life sciences companies, is also considering a sale if it is unable to conduct an IPO due to market conditions. The company could carry a valuation of more than $2B, according to a Bloomberg report.

In March, Bloomberg reported that Citiustech was exploring going public through a SPAC deal that would have valued the company at around $1B. Hong Kong-based Barings Private Equity Asia, or BPEA, holds a majority stake in Citiustech.

Earlier this month, EQT AB announced it planned to buy BPEA for 6.8B euros.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.