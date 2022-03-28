Digital healthcare company Citiustech confidentially files for US IPO
Mar. 28, 2022 11:07 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Digital healthcare company Citiustech has reportedly confidentially filed to hold a US initial public offering as early as this year.
Citiustech, which provides technology and consulting services to healthcare and life sciences companies, is also considering a sale if it is unable to conduct an IPO due to market conditions. The company could carry a valuation of more than $2B, according to a Bloomberg report.
In March, Bloomberg reported that Citiustech was exploring going public through a SPAC deal that would have valued the company at around $1B. Hong Kong-based Barings Private Equity Asia, or BPEA, holds a majority stake in Citiustech.
Earlier this month, EQT AB announced it planned to buy BPEA for 6.8B euros.