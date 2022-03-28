Therapeutic Solutions selects Biorasi to run phase 3 trial of JadiCell for COVID-19

Mar. 28, 2022

  • Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) said it selected Biorasi as the contract research organization (CRO) to run a phase 3 trial evaluating JadiCell Adult Stem Cell Product in patients with advanced COVID-19.
  • The company said the trial was cleared by the FDA as a continuation of its previous study which treated the most severe cases of COVID-19 with stem cell infusions.
  • “Because of Biorasi we have been able to expand upon the original multi-site USA trial into a multi-nation trial and have added India as one of two countries with the other likely to be selected from Latin America,” said TSOI CEO Timothy Dixon.
  • The company added that JadiCells have been shown to possess therapeutic activity in animal models of pulmonary fibrosis and COPD.
  • TSOI noted that it intends to concurrently develop additional pulmonary indications in addition to COVID-19.
