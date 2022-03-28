NuVasive wins bullish call at Wells Fargo on growth prospects
Mar. 28, 2022 11:18 AM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NuVasive (NUVA +2.5%) a medical equipment maker focused on spine surgery, is trading higher on Monday after Wells Fargo initiated its coverage with an Overweight recommendation, citing its growth potential in 2022. The price target set to $58 per share implies a premium of ~12% to the last close.
- The analysts led by Vik Chopra estimate that NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), operating mainly in the global spine market of nearly $10 billion, had ~11 – 12% share at the end of 2021.
- The team bases its rating on several factors, including the assumption that the company’s new products could contribute as much as half of its growth in 2022.
- In addition, they expect NuVasive (NUVA) to benefit from previously deferred spine procedures and forecast Simplify to take leadership in the cervical total disc replacement (cTDR) market over time.
- In 2021, NuVasive (NUVA) reported ~8% YoY growth in net product sales partly due to new product launches, particularly the Pulse platform and the C360 portfolio, which includes NuVasive Simplify Cervical Disc.