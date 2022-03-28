Campbell Soup dips after RBC Capital turns cautious on inflation, reopening trends

RBC Capital Markets shifted to a Sector Perform rating on Campbell Soup Company (CPB -1.6%) after having the food stock set at Outperform. The firm said it prefers names exposed to the reopening and having less direct exposure to cost inflation.

"While we expect some at-home consumption habits to stick and at-home consumption to remain above pre-pandemic levels, we believe sequential trends will moderate in the spring/summer with a greater return to away- from-home food consumption," noted analyst Nik Mondi.

On inflation, Mondi and team worry cost pressures may linger into FY23 particularly in the first half with hedges rolling off. CPB indicated they it may try to take incremental pricing to offset further inflation.

Current valuation is seen as appropriate on Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) when compared to food sector peers. RBC assigned a price target of $46 to CPB vs. the average analyst price target of $45.47.