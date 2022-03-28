Sudan's central bank says cryptocurrencies carry 'high risks,' report says
Mar. 28, 2022 11:31 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor12 Comments
- The Central Bank of Sudan has warned citizens against using cryptocurrencies given a multitude of "high risks," according to Sudan News Agency's report Sunday.
- These risks include: financial crimes, electronic piracy, the risk of losing their value and legal risks.
- Digital assets "are not classified as money or even private money and property in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force in the country, due to their lack of a material cover and the lack of issuance by authorized or accredited bodies that are legally bound by them," the report read.
- The central bank also pointed out that it recently noticed the "widespread" global spread of the phenomenon of promoting trading in cryptos through social media sites.
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.2%) is jumping to $47.7K and ethereum (ETH-USD +6.7%) is drifting up to $3.38K.
