Philips expands global footprint of Lung Suite for cancer diagnosis, treatment

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said its 3D imaging product Philips Lung Suite had been newly installed with its clinical partners in Belgium, France, Israel, and the UK.
  • The product is used for early lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.
  • The company's Lung Suite is a 3D real-time imaging platform that helps with early precision diagnosis and minimally-invasive treatment, and enables doctors to perform biopsy, ablation, marking of lesions, and/or thoracic surgery procedures, allowing patients to be both diagnosed and treated.
  • The company said several healthcare providers had already successfully diagnosed their first patients using its product, which works in combination with the company’s Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion.
