Philips expands global footprint of Lung Suite for cancer diagnosis, treatment
Mar. 28, 2022 12:19 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said its 3D imaging product Philips Lung Suite had been newly installed with its clinical partners in Belgium, France, Israel, and the UK.
- The product is used for early lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.
- The company's Lung Suite is a 3D real-time imaging platform that helps with early precision diagnosis and minimally-invasive treatment, and enables doctors to perform biopsy, ablation, marking of lesions, and/or thoracic surgery procedures, allowing patients to be both diagnosed and treated.
- The company said several healthcare providers had already successfully diagnosed their first patients using its product, which works in combination with the company’s Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion.