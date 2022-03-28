Volta slides 19%, downgraded at DA Davidson to 'Neutral', PT set at $5

Mar. 28, 2022 11:37 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
  • Volta (VLTA -19.2%) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday on key executive departure.
  • The stock fell about 19% to record low after resignations of its founder/CEO, Scott Mercer and its co- founder/president, Chris Wendel.
  • Analyst mentions, ''We thus downgrade shares of VLTA from BUY to NEUTRAL with our new PT set at $5. Recall, since completing its business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in August 2021, we have witnessed the company restate 3Q21 financials, delay its 4Q21 earningsreport/10K filing, withdraw participation at last week’s Davidson Inaugural EV-related conference, and now announce significant leadership changes.''
  • The stock has dropped about 63% since started trading in August 2021.
  • Its market cap is $730M with a fully-diluted enterprise value of $279M when accounting for an estimated $451M of net cash.
