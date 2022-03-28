Guinea's mining minister says the government reached agreement with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO -2.1%) and a Chinese-backed consortium to resume activities at the Simandou iron ore deposit.

According to Reuters, Mines Minister Moussa Magassouba said on Saturday that a framework agreement had been signed between the government and companies involved in the project, including Rio Tinto, Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -0.9%) and the Chinese-backed SMB-Winning consortium.

The minister reportedly said infrastructure projects, led by a $15B, 419-mile railway from the Simandou site to a new deepwater port, must be completed by December 2024 and commercial production must begin by the end of Q1 2025, a timeline analysts say is ambitious given the scale of the infrastructure that needs to be built.

Magassouba said the government had negotiated and obtained 15% stakes in the rail, port and mines, while the new infrastructure would become Guinean state property upon completion.

Simandou is the world's largest known deposit of its kind, holding more than 2B metric tons of high-grade ore, but its development has been slowed by legal fights, political instability and high infrastructure costs.