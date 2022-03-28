Russia and Europe resort to brinksmanship on gas payments
Mar. 28, 2022 11:48 AM ETOGZPY, EQNR, VET, NRT, BTU, CEIX, ARLPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor56 Comments
- Last week it was reported that Russia would demand payments for gas in rubles; Monday, Russian lawmaker Ivan Abramov said a refusal to pay for gas in rubles would lead to an unequivocal halt in supplies.
- The Russian central bank and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) are scheduled to present proposals for ruble gas payments to President Putin Thursday.
- Russia accounts for ~40% of European gas imports, and since the war began Russia has sustained export volumes to the continent.
- Biden announced plans to increase US gas exports to Europe by ~15bcm in 2022, though Russian exports stand at ~165bcm annually.
- Europe's ability to sustain power supply in the face of a Russian gas embargo would rely heavily on coal consumption; coal already accounts for a large share of electricity production in Germany:
- It's unclear how gas payment negotiations will be resolved; however, any reduction in Russian gas exports to Europe would provide a strong tailwind for domestic producers like Equinor (EQNR), Vermillion (VET) and NRT (NRT), as well as thermal coal producers like Peabody (BTU), CONSOL (CEIX) and Alliance (ARLP).