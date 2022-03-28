SPAC HTP, Packable terminate merger deal over market conditions

SPAC Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA), or HTP, and Packable Holdings have pulled the plug on their planned merger due to unfavorable market conditions.

According to an SEC filing, the two companies terminated their merger agreement on March 24, with HTP saying that it will continue to seek out an initial business combination. Shareholders had been scheduled to vote on the merger Tuesday.

Packable, which is backed by The Carlyle Group (CG), is an e-commerce services company that helps brands connect with consumers on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Google, eBay, Facebook and Kroger. It is also the holding company for Pharmapacks, which focuses on online market-building for emerging brands.

Carlyle announced its $250M investment in Pharmapacks in November 2020.

In September 2021, HTP and Packable said they planned to merge in a deal that valued the combined company at an implied pro forma equity value of $1.9B and a pro forma enterprise value of $1.6B.