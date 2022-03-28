Takeda’s Takhzyro for hereditary angioedema gets approval in Japan
Mar. 28, 2022 11:58 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Takhzyro (lanadelumab) subcutaneous injection for preventing acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years of age and older.
- HAE is a rare genetic disorder characterized by recurrent episodes (attacks) of severe swelling in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The company said that in Japan, it is estimated that between 2K and 3K people with HAE, but only ~450 have been diagnosed due to low awareness of the disorder in the country.
- This approval was based on data from a phase 3 study, dubbed HELP.
- The Japanese drugmaker said Takhzyro received its first approval for preventing HAE attacks in patients 12 years and older in 2018 in the U.S. and is now approved in more than 50 countries.