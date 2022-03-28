U.S. 2-year note edges higher after $50B Treasury auction

Mar. 28, 2022 11:56 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

United States Treasury Department

rrodrickbeiler/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. 2-year note is rising nearly four basis points to 2.336% after a relatively large-sized Treasury auction took place Monday.
  • The U.S. Department of the Treasury sold $50B worth of 2-year notes at a high yield of 2.365%, with all tenders at lower yields accepted in full.
  • Bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount tendered ($123.14B) divided by the amount accepted ($50B), at 2.46.
  • Awarded 30.26% of bids at the high yield. Specifically, primary dealers took 19.43%, direct bidders grabbed 25.55% and indirect buyers (foreign entities) took in the most at 55.03%.
  • Check back for updates on the upcoming $51B 5-year note auction scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier, the international trade in goods deficit narrowed to $106.6B in February.
