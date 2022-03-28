Reata Pharmaceuticals down 31% as a consequence of FDA docs on Amylyx ALS candidate
Mar. 28, 2022
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA -31.4%) are struggling today, likely as a result of U.S. FDA briefing documents on Amylyx Pharma's (AMLX -55.3%) AMX0035, the company's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapy.
- Those documents raised concerns about the statistical significance of a pivotal trial's primary endpoint.
- In late February, Reata (RETA -31.4%) began a rolling New Drug Application submission for omaveloxolone for Friedreich's ataxia, a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder. There are no approved therapies for the condition.
- In late February, the FDA issued Reata (RETA -31.4%) a complete response letter for bardoloxone for chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome.