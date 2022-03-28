General Motors creates now organization to plan for commercial growth

General Motors Company (GM -0.8%) said it has created a new Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations organization. The Detroit automaker outlined that the new organization will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market.

Steve Hill will lead the new organization for the company. Hill has served as vice president of Chevrolet since November 2019. General Motors (NYSE:GM) noted that Chevrolet has launched several important products under Hill, including the Corvette C8 and Bolt electric vehicle, as well as revealing the upcoming Silverado electric truck in a high-profile event.

The GM Fleet, U.S. Sales Operations and EV Retail Innovation teams will all report to Hill

The goal is for the new organization to help with the assessment and commercialization of future business opportunities that support General Motors' (GM) broad revenue growth commitments.

Last week: GM will begin production next week on the first all-electric Cadillac.