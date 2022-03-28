Cutera stock jumps as Stifel boosts price target after AviClear gets FDA clearance
Mar. 28, 2022 12:20 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cutera (CUTR +9.7%) shares jump after Stifel analyst Jonathan Block raised the firm's price target to $70 from $60 and maintains a Buy rating on the shares as he believes that the company will pursue an upfront capital-light model for AviClear in exchange for an annual licensing fee, service contract and bigger economics of the high-margin consumable stream.
- As per this expectation, he sees more rapid AviClear adoption in 2022 and 2023, and argues that while a capital-light model may forgo a big one-time upfront average selling price, this will be replaced by durable, recurring, and high-margin revenue streams.
- The raised price target indicates a potential upside of ~17% from the stock's current price.
- Last week, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510((k)) clearance to AviClear to treat mild, moderate and severe Acne.
- Since the start of 2022, shares jumped more than 50% and over the period of one year stock has outperformed the broader market index with more than 100% growth.