Bitcoin miner Iris Energy secures $71M equipment financing with NYDIG

Mar. 28, 2022 12:21 PM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Sign In Forest

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sustainable cryptocurrency miner Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) on Monday has gotten an additional $71M equipment financing facility from Bitcoin (BTC-USD) company NYDIG.
  • The financing is backed by 19.8K Bitmain S19j Pro miners, that have a hashrate of ~1.98 exahash per second, along with a 25-month term at an 11% per annum interest rate, the company said.
  • The company's balance sheet has flexibility to secure more funding thanks to ~10 EH/s of its total stock of contracted miners remaining unencumbered, the company said. "This transaction further demonstrates the capital structure benefits in having a strong balance sheet and owning and controlling our own infrastructure," said Iris Energy Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Daniel Roberts.
  • Note that NYDIG’s mining services business specializes in providing bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners with solutions to their asset-backed financing, institutional quality infrastructure, and hedging solution needs.
  • Previously, (Feb. 7) Iris Energy's Bitcoin production grew 1% in January.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.