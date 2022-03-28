Kennametal (KMT -4.1%) slumps to a 52-week low after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $31 price target, cut from $37, saying it expects investor sentiment on the stock will remain subdued in the near term, especially as Eurozone PMI decelerate.

JPM analyst Tami Zakaria cites the company's relatively high exposure to Europe, China and automotive, which account for a respective 25%, 10% and 20% of total sales, while elevated tungsten prices may render Wall Street estimates too high, especially for H1 2023.

Zakaria also slaps an Underweight rating and $41 price target on Allison Transmission (ALSN -2.1%), driven by "structural risks to [the company's] product portfolio and industry leading margins amid EV proliferation."

Believing "the ag upcycle will be extended through 2023 driven by current geopolitical events and high grain prices," Zakaria also upgraded Deere and Illinois Tool Works.