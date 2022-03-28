Exxon and Murphy miss the mark with Cutthroat prospect in Brazil
- Murphy (MUR) posted in an investor presentation last week that the Company's cutthroat prospect in Brazil could hold up to 1b barrels of oil; Monday it was reported that the Exxon-drilled (XOM) prospect "failed to verify the presence of hydrocarbons" according to Offshore.
- Exxon (XOM) is the operator of the block and holds a 50% interest; Murphy (MUR) holds a 20% stake in the block.
- The Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) ship is under contract with Exxon (XOM) until April, and will be sent to drill in an Equinor-operated (EQNR) block in coming weeks.