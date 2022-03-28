Sportsmans Warehouse Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETSportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sportsmans Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $406.78M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPWH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.