Progress Software Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.24M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRGS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.