Chewy Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-172.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.42B (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHWY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
